Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 270 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,663. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

