Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 674 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after acquiring an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 546,025 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 14,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.