Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 194,289 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after acquiring an additional 121,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.19. 3,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

