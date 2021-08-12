Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%.

Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $432.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.83. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Vertex Energy worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.