Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. Vertex updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

VERX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 1,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56. Vertex has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74.

VERX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

