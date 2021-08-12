Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. Vertex updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
VERX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 1,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56. Vertex has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74.
VERX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.
Vertex Company Profile
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
