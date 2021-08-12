Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,751 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after buying an additional 2,710,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,899,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vertiv by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after buying an additional 3,414,816 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vertiv by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,460,000 after buying an additional 1,159,535 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.09. 4,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.96. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 78.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.