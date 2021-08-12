Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

VWDRY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.67. 328,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,543. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

