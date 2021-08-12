Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Viad in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.70. 84 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Viad has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $895.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viad by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Viad by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Viad by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Viad by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Viad by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

