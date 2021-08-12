VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Trading 0.6% Higher

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.14 and last traded at $58.05. 5,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.18.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.