Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 1,100 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.57. 18,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

