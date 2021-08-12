Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

