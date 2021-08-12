Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $256,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFLY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 18,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22. On average, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

