Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of Marker Therapeutics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRKR. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 114.3% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,714,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,285 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,577. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.