Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 800 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,725,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,407,000.

VBK traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

