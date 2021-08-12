Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VMEO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36. Vimeo has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

