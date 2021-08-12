Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Position Boosted by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of VPG traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $39.00. 546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,042. The firm has a market cap of $530.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.