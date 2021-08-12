VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00888937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00111929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

