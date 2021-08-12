W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.47. W. R. Grace & Co. shares last traded at $69.47, with a volume of 602,869 shares.

GRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $30,475,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $950,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

