Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.70 ($31.41).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €26.94 ($31.69) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a 52-week high of €26.48 ($31.15).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.