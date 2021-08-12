WandX (WAND) Hits Market Cap of $92,400.13

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. WandX has a total market capitalization of $92,400.13 and $501.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WandX has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One WandX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.00888365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00109858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00151110 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

