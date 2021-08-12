Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boot Barn (BOOT)

Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2021 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

8/5/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $91.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $77.00 to $87.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Boot Barn had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $84.10 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

6/17/2021 –

6/17/2021 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

BOOT stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.22. 278,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,611. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Boot Barn Holdings Inc alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $10,782,154. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $34,902,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $22,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $9,602,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.