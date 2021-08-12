Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intact Financial (IFCZF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS: IFCZF):

7/30/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$185.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$193.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$188.00 to C$197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$196.00 to C$197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IFCZF stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $142.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.66.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

