Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.73. 5,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.