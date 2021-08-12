Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

HOWL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werewolf Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,094. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($83.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($82.93). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

