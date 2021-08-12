WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.25.

NYSE:WCC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.16. 2,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.96. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $119.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

