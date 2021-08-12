West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS WSSH opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.83. West Shore Bank has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $33.65.
West Shore Bank Company Profile
