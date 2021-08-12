West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSSH opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.83. West Shore Bank has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Get West Shore Bank alerts:

West Shore Bank Company Profile

West Shore Bank Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. The company accepts deposits from the public and provides loans to individuals and companies. It provides services include, personal and business banking consists checking, savings, loans, investing, mortgages, online banking and cash management.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.