Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $736.39 million, a PE ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 2.22. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $925,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

