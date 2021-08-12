William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

STVN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. 10,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,609. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.17.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

