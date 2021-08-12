William Blair Weighs in on LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $9.75.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $807,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

