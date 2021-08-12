Wings (WINGS) Trading Up 11.5% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Wings has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $15,895.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

