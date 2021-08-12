Wise (LON:WISE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,041.50

Wise plc (LON:WISE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,041.50 ($13.61) and last traded at GBX 1,031.50 ($13.48), with a volume of 425616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 995 ($13.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33.

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 199,990 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54), for a total value of £1,919,904 ($2,508,366.87).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

