Wix.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,976% compared to the typical daily volume of 484 call options.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $215.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.44.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 55.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Wix.com by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

