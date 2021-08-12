Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

MRWSY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 557,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.86%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

