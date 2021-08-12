Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. 8,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,190. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 141,437 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

