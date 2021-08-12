Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

WKHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.72.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

