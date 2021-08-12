Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.38 million.Workiva also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

NYSE WK traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $132.46. The company had a trading volume of 213,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,681. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $140.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.91.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WK. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.63.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

