Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Buys £50,095.60 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) insider Duncan Owen purchased 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).
Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 914 ($11.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. Workspace Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 862.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.95.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
