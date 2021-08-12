Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Buys £50,095.60 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) insider Duncan Owen purchased 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 914 ($11.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. Workspace Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 862.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.95.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.