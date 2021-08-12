World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of World Acceptance worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,899,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRLD. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $183.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $195.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.47, for a total value of $259,549.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,403 shares of company stock worth $3,899,103. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

