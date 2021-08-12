WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WPP by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in WPP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in WPP by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,470,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. WPP’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

WPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

