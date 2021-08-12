WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WPTIF opened at $21.80 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.