WSP Global’s (WSP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$155.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian lowered WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$152.17.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$160.17. The stock had a trading volume of 107,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a one year low of C$82.95 and a one year high of C$162.12. The firm has a market cap of C$18.22 billion and a PE ratio of 51.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$144.36.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

