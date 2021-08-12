W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Director Acquires $45,360.00 in Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $476.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 3.28.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.
