W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Director Acquires $45,360.00 in Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $476.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 3.28.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

