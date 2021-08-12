Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

XENE stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. 226,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,877,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 415.6% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 288,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

