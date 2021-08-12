XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $646,500.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $646,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,235,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,520,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,339. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $2,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in XPEL by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

