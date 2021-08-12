XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.01.

XPEV stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. 269,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,668,125. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.08. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $152,073,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in XPeng by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

