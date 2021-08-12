Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. 86 Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of YSG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 921,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

