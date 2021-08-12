YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits One Day Volume of $8,617.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $8,617.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00056415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00889456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00111889 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002020 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

