Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Issues Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%.

Shares of YTEN stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

