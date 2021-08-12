Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Dana reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,199. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Dana by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the first quarter worth $12,584,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

