Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.69. 11,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,948. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

